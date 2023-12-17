A win by the Baltimore Ravens over the Jacksonville Jaguars is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 17 at 8:20 PM ET (at TIAA Bank Field). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Ravens have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (27.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). The Jaguars rank ninth in the NFL with 24.0 points per contest on offense, and they rank 20th with 22.3 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Ravens vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ravens vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-3) Over (42.5) Ravens 25, Jaguars 21

Place your bets on the Ravens-Jaguars matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ravens Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Baltimore has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Ravens have covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

A total of six out of 13 Baltimore games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 42.5 points, 0.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Ravens contests.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Jaguars based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

Jacksonville has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Jacksonville and its opponent have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

This season, Jaguars games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.6, which is 1.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ravens vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 27.8 16.8 31.6 17.7 23.3 15.7 Jacksonville 24.0 22.3 22.0 23.3 26.3 21.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.