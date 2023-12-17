The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

  • The Boilermakers score an average of 68.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 60.3 the Fighting Irish give up.
  • Purdue has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
  • Notre Dame's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 68.0 points.
  • The Fighting Irish put up 92.1 points per game, 31.5 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers give up.
  • When Notre Dame scores more than 60.6 points, it is 7-1.
  • Purdue is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 92.1 points.
  • The Fighting Irish are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Boilermakers concede to opponents (37.0%).
  • The Boilermakers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Leaders

  • Jeanae Terry: 4.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 27.0 FG%
  • Abbey Ellis: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)
  • Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)
  • Caitlyn Harper: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Valparaiso W 83-56 Mackey Arena
12/6/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 83-57 Mackey Arena
12/10/2023 @ Minnesota L 60-58 Williams Arena
12/17/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
12/20/2023 Indiana State - Mackey Arena
12/30/2023 Wisconsin - Mackey Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.