The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-3) travel to face the Western Michigan Broncos (4-4) after victories in three road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 63.1 the Broncos allow to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

Western Michigan has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.3 points.

The 59.9 points per game the Broncos record are 7.1 fewer points than the Mastodons allow (67).

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 59.9 points.

This season the Broncos are shooting 38.9% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Mastodons give up.

The Mastodons shoot 43.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Broncos concede.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Shayla Sellers: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Audra Emmerson: 9.5 PTS, 36 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)

9.5 PTS, 36 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60) Renna Schwieterman: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Destinee Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule