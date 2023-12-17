Notre Dame vs. Purdue December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) will play the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Notre Dame Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Maddy Westbald: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kylee Watson: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Natalija Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Players to Watch
- Hidalgo: 23.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Westbeld: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Watson: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.