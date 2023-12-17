Notre Dame vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) and Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 77-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Notre Dame, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 17.
Last time out, the Fighting Irish won on Wednesday 96-42 against Lafayette.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 77, Purdue 64
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish's signature win of the season came against the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 100 team (No. 81), according to our computer rankings. The Fighting Irish claimed the 79-68 neutral-site win on November 18.
- Notre Dame has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.
Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 81) on November 18
- 74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 85) on November 29
- 90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 106) on November 24
- 110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 247) on November 15
- 104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 251) on November 12
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
- Maddy Westbald: 14.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Natalija Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 60 FG%
- Kylee Watson: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.9 FG%
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 31.8 points per game with a +255 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.1 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 60.3 per contest (109th in college basketball).
