When Nick Westbrook-Ikhine takes the field for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 15 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line this campaign shows 27 catches for 337 yards and three scores. He puts up 28.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 43 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine has a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 13 Colts 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4 2 28 0

