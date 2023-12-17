Which basketball team sits on top of the MAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 23-3

6-2 | 23-3 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: W 78-65 vs Oakland

Next Game

Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Bowling Green

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

6-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th

119th Last Game: W 69-48 vs Wright State

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Ball State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-5

7-2 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

189th Last Game: W 67-59 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Kent State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 17-9

4-4 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: L 89-82 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Opponent: Lake Erie

Lake Erie Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Buffalo

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-13

5-4 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 223rd

223rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: L 66-61 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Western Michigan

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-13

5-4 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: W 78-76 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Akron

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 12-16

3-5 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: L 71-62 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: Bellarmine

Bellarmine Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

4-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th

326th Last Game: W 75-66 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

9. Ohio

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-20

3-5 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 296th

296th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: W 65-62 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Butler

@ Butler Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 5-23

1-7 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: L 75-49 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oakland

@ Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

11. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-7 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 333rd

333rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th

313th Last Game: W 84-74 vs IUPUI

Next Game

Opponent: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

12. Central Michigan

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-26

1-7 | 1-26 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: L 91-67 vs Michigan State

Next Game