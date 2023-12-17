How to Watch the Indiana State vs. Ohio Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (2-5) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.
Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison
- The Sycamores average 9.0 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Bobcats give up to opponents (76.3).
- The Bobcats score 63.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Sycamores allow.
- Ohio is 1-1 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
- Indiana State has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Bobcats are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Sycamores allow to opponents (41.5%).
- The Sycamores make 38.4% of their shots from the field, just 2.6% less than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Indiana State Leaders
- Kiley Bess: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Mya Glanton: 10.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 58.9 FG%
- Bella Finnegan: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 32.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)
- Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Ella Sawyer: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 67-62
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|12/2/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|W 73-65
|McGuirk Arena
|12/10/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 65-57
|Hulman Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/20/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
