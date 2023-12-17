The Ohio Bobcats (2-5) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.

Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

The Sycamores average 9.0 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Bobcats give up to opponents (76.3).

The Bobcats score 63.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Sycamores allow.

Ohio is 1-1 when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Indiana State has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.

The Bobcats are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Sycamores allow to opponents (41.5%).

The Sycamores make 38.4% of their shots from the field, just 2.6% less than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana State Leaders

Kiley Bess: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mya Glanton: 10.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 58.9 FG%

10.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 58.9 FG% Bella Finnegan: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 32.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)

11.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 32.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50) Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.1 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Ella Sawyer: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

