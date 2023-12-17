The Ohio Bobcats (2-5) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.

Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

  • The Sycamores average 9.0 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Bobcats give up to opponents (76.3).
  • The Bobcats score 63.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Sycamores allow.
  • Ohio is 1-1 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
  • Indiana State has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Bobcats are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Sycamores allow to opponents (41.5%).
  • The Sycamores make 38.4% of their shots from the field, just 2.6% less than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana State Leaders

  • Kiley Bess: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
  • Mya Glanton: 10.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 58.9 FG%
  • Bella Finnegan: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 32.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)
  • Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Ella Sawyer: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Indiana State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 67-62 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
12/2/2023 @ Central Michigan W 73-65 McGuirk Arena
12/10/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 65-57 Hulman Center
12/17/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
12/20/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/30/2023 @ Evansville - Meeks Family Fieldhouse

