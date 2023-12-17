Indiana State vs. Ohio Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's contest that pits the Ohio Bobcats (2-5) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on December 17.
The Sycamores are coming off of a 65-57 win against Southeast Missouri State in their last outing on Sunday.
Indiana State vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
Indiana State vs. Ohio Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio 71, Indiana State 68
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- The Sycamores took down the Northern Kentucky Norse in an 85-82 win on November 6. It was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Indiana State is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.
Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 296) on November 6
- 64-52 over Radford (No. 315) on November 23
- 65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 320) on December 10
- 73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 352) on December 2
Indiana State Leaders
- Kiley Bess: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Mya Glanton: 10.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 58.9 FG%
- Bella Finnegan: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 32.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)
- Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Ella Sawyer: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores are being outscored by 3.2 points per game, with a -26 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (166th in college basketball), and give up 70.5 per contest (289th in college basketball).
