Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss will be up against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 21st-ranked run defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Moss, on 173 carries, has a team-best 751 rushing yards (62.6 ypg). He has scored five TDs on the ground. Through the passing game, Moss has added 24 receptions for 172 yards (14.3 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Moss vs. the Steelers

Moss vs the Steelers (since 2021): 2 GP / 4.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 4.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Steelers have let three opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has given up one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Steelers have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Steelers is giving up 117.9 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Opponents of the Steelers have totaled eight touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Steelers' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 71.5 (-115)

Moss Rushing Insights

Moss hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his 10 opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Colts pass on 56.6% of their plays and run on 43.4%. They are eighth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 48.9% of his team's 354 rushing attempts this season (173).

Moss has a rushing touchdown in four of 12 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 20.0% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 39 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 78 red zone rushes).

Zack Moss Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Moss Receiving Insights

In three of six games this season, Moss has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Moss has 7.4% of his team's target share (34 targets on 462 passing attempts).

He averages 5.1 yards per target this season (172 yards on 34 targets).

Moss has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

With four red zone targets, Moss has been on the receiving end of 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

Moss' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 19 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

