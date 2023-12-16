Will Will Mallory Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Will Mallory was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Indianapolis Colts play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Mallory's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Mallory has been targeted 20 times and has 13 catches for 141 yards (10.8 per reception) and zero TDs.
Will Mallory Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Colts.
Colts vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
Mallory 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|20
|13
|141
|68
|0
|10.8
Mallory Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Texans
|2
|2
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|3
|2
|29
|0
|Week 13
|@Titans
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|5
|5
|46
|0
