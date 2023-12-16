The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Valparaiso -3.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Valparaiso has had an average of 137.8 points in its games this season, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Beacons are 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Valparaiso has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Beacons have played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and split those games.

Valparaiso has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 4 44.4% 67.8 133.6 70.0 141.8 143.8 Chicago State 6 50% 65.8 133.6 71.8 141.8 140.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The 67.8 points per game the Beacons average are the same as the Cougars give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 6-3-0 1-1 2-7-0 Chicago State 6-6-0 5-2 6-6-0

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits

Valparaiso Chicago State 4-2 Home Record 1-5 0-4 Away Record 2-3 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-4-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.3 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-4-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.