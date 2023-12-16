Valparaiso vs. Chicago State December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) face the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ola Ajiboye: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Chicago State Players to Watch
Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|268th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|65.3
|329th
|156th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|244th
|151st
|34.0
|Rebounds
|26.9
|352nd
|159th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|237th
|225th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|5.7
|312th
|252nd
|12.1
|Assists
|8.8
|359th
|78th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|13.5
|293rd
