How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Indiana State vs Ball State (1:45 PM ET | December 16)
- Western Michigan vs UIC (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Belmont vs Samford (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Missouri State vs Tulsa (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- This season, the Beacons have a 39.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
- The Beacons are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 341st.
- The Beacons score 67.8 points per game, just four fewer points than the 71.8 the Cougars give up.
- Valparaiso is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Valparaiso is scoring 9.2 more points per game (71.5) than it is on the road (62.3).
- The Beacons are ceding 65.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (76.5).
- When playing at home, Valparaiso is sinking 1.2 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (26.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 77-68
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|L 71-67
|McGuirk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 71-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/19/2023
|Samford
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.