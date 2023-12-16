The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • This season, the Beacons have a 39.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
  • The Beacons are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 341st.
  • The Beacons score 67.8 points per game, just four fewer points than the 71.8 the Cougars give up.
  • Valparaiso is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Valparaiso is scoring 9.2 more points per game (71.5) than it is on the road (62.3).
  • The Beacons are ceding 65.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (76.5).
  • When playing at home, Valparaiso is sinking 1.2 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (26.7%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Belmont L 77-68 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 @ Central Michigan L 71-67 McGuirk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 71-50 Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Chicago State - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/19/2023 Samford - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/29/2023 @ Elon - Schar Center

