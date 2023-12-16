Thomas Novak and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. If you're thinking about a bet on Novak against the Capitals, we have plenty of info to help.

Thomas Novak vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak has averaged 15:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Novak has scored a goal in five of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Novak has a point in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Novak has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Novak goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Novak has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Novak Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 1 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

