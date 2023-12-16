Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will face the Washington Capitals at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Considering a wager on O'Reilly? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 20:01 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 30 games this year O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

O'Reilly has a point in 17 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

O'Reilly has an assist in 11 of 30 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

O'Reilly's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 1 26 Points 1 13 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

