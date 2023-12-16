Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Josi available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roman Josi vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:42 per game on the ice, is 0.

Josi has a goal in seven games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Josi has a point in 18 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points six times.

In 15 of 30 games this year, Josi has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Josi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Josi Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 2 26 Points 0 7 Goals 0 19 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.