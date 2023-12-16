The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) are favored (-1.5) to extend an eight-game winning streak when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on Peacock. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5 points.

Purdue vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -1.5 158.5

Boilermakers Betting Records & Stats

Purdue's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 158.5 points in three of 10 outings.

Purdue has had an average of 154.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Purdue has gone 7-3-0 ATS this year.

Purdue has yet to play a game this season where it is named as the underdog.

The Boilermakers have entered three games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and won each of those games.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 3 37.5% 94 179.6 63.9 133 155.6 Purdue 3 30% 85.6 179.6 69.1 133 145.9

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers put up 21.7 more points per game (85.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.9).

Purdue is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Purdue vs. Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 8-0-0 7-0 3-5-0 Purdue 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0

Purdue vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Purdue 15-2 Home Record 14-2 6-4 Away Record 8-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

