How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- This season, the Mastodons have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mastodons sit at 304th.
- The 86.8 points per game the Mastodons record are 15.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (71).
- When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 71 points, it is 9-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue Fort Wayne averages 95 points per game at home, compared to 77.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 17.5 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Mastodons are allowing 62.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 71.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is averaging 8.8 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 2.700000000000003% points worse than it is averaging in away games (10.5, 42%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 98-77
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 70-57
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 89-80
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.