The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mastodons have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mastodons sit at 304th.
  • The 86.8 points per game the Mastodons record are 15.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (71).
  • When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 71 points, it is 9-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

  • Purdue Fort Wayne averages 95 points per game at home, compared to 77.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 17.5 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Mastodons are allowing 62.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 71.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is averaging 8.8 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 2.700000000000003% points worse than it is averaging in away games (10.5, 42%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oakland W 98-77 Athletics Center O'rena
12/6/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 70-57 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 89-80 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/16/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/29/2023 Northern Kentucky - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

