The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

This season, the Mastodons have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mastodons sit at 304th.

The 86.8 points per game the Mastodons record are 15.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (71).

When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 71 points, it is 9-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 95 points per game at home, compared to 77.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 17.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Mastodons are allowing 62.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 71.

Purdue Fort Wayne is averaging 8.8 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 2.700000000000003% points worse than it is averaging in away games (10.5, 42%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule