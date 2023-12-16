Saturday's game features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) facing off at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-66 win for heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 84, Bethune-Cookman 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-18.4)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Bethune-Cookman, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Mastodons have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons average 86.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (110th in college basketball). They have a +210 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.1 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne grabs 33.4 rebounds per game (305th in college basketball) while allowing 36.1 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc (18th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 28.9%.

The Mastodons score 106.9 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball), while allowing 83.4 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball).

Purdue Fort Wayne has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (30th in college basketball action), 7.8 fewer than the 17.3 it forces on average (seventh in college basketball).

