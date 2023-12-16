What are Purdue's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Preseason national championship odds: +1400

How Purdue ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 1-1 3 4 2

Purdue's best wins

Purdue's signature win this season came on December 16 in a 92-84 victory against the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats. Fletcher Loyer led the offense versus Arizona, tallying 27 points. Second on the team was Braden Smith with 26 points.

Next best wins

78-75 over Marquette (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 22

71-67 over Tennessee (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 21

92-86 over Alabama (No. 23/RPI) on December 9

73-63 over Gonzaga (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 20

87-57 at home over Morehead State (No. 72/RPI) on November 10

Purdue's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Purdue has the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Boilermakers have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Purdue has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Purdue has the misfortune of facing the most difficult schedule in the country the rest of the season, based on our predictions.

Of the Boilermakers' 20 remaining games this year, 20 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records north of .500.

Purdue has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Purdue's next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

