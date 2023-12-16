The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will look to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.9%).

Purdue has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers rank 97th.

The Boilermakers put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Purdue is 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Purdue scored nine more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (67.3).

At home, the Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).

At home, Purdue drained 7.5 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6). Purdue's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule