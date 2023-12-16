How to Watch Purdue vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will look to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.
Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.9%).
- Purdue has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers rank 97th.
- The Boilermakers put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats give up.
- When it scores more than 63.9 points, Purdue is 9-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Purdue scored nine more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (67.3).
- At home, the Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
- At home, Purdue drained 7.5 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6). Purdue's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (32%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Mackey Arena
