The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will look to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Purdue has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers rank 97th.
  • The Boilermakers put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats give up.
  • When it scores more than 63.9 points, Purdue is 9-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Purdue scored nine more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (67.3).
  • At home, the Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
  • At home, Purdue drained 7.5 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6). Purdue's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (32%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama W 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Mackey Arena

