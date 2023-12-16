Saturday's contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) going head to head against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 80-77 victory for Arizona, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Purdue vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-2.7)

Arizona (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Purdue has gone 7-3-0 against the spread, while Arizona's ATS record this season is 8-0-0. The Boilermakers have a 7-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.6 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per contest (131st in college basketball).

Purdue wins the rebound battle by 11.2 boards on average. It collects 42 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.8 per outing.

Purdue knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) at a 40.1% rate (13th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.3% from deep.

The Boilermakers average 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in college basketball), and give up 85.1 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball).

Purdue has come up short in the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 11.8 (175th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (335th in college basketball).

