Saturday's game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) squaring off against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 80-77 win for Arizona, so it should be a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-2.8)

Arizona (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Purdue has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Arizona is 8-0-0. The Boilermakers have gone over the point total in seven games, while Wildcats games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per contest (132nd in college basketball).

Purdue comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.2 boards. It is collecting 42 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Purdue knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 40.1% from deep while its opponents hit 29.3% from long range.

The Boilermakers rank 25th in college basketball with 105.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 69th in college basketball defensively with 85.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Purdue loses the turnover battle by two per game, committing 11.8 (173rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.8.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 30.1 points per game, with a +241 scoring differential overall. They put up 94 points per game (second in college basketball) and allow 63.9 per contest (35th in college basketball).

Arizona averages 46.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while conceding 28.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 17.7 boards per game.

Arizona knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 39.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.3%.

Arizona has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (243rd in college basketball), two fewer than the 14.6 it forces (49th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.