Saturday's contest between the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) and No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) squaring off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 80-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Purdue vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-2.8)

Arizona (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Purdue has a 7-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Arizona, who is 8-0-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Boilermakers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (132nd in college basketball).

The 42 rebounds per game Purdue averages rank 26th in the nation, and are 11.2 more than the 30.8 its opponents collect per outing.

Purdue hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) at a 40.1% rate (13th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.3% from deep.

The Boilermakers average 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in college basketball), and allow 85.1 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball).

Purdue has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (173rd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.8 (335th in college basketball).

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 30.1 points per game (posting 94 points per game, second in college basketball, and giving up 63.9 per contest, 35th in college basketball) and have a +241 scoring differential.

Arizona grabs 46.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 17.7 boards per game.

Arizona knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (23rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Arizona has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (243rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

