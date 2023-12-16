Saturday's game features the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) and the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) matching up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 79-77 victory for Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Purdue vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 79, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-2.6)

Arizona (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Purdue has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Arizona, who is 8-0-0 ATS. The Boilermakers have gone over the point total in seven games, while Wildcats games have gone over three times.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (132nd in college basketball).

Purdue is 26th in college basketball at 42 rebounds per game. That's 11.2 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

Purdue makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) at a 40.1% rate (13th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc.

The Boilermakers score 105.5 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while giving up 85.1 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball).

Purdue has committed two more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (173rd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (335th in college basketball).

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 30.1 points per game (posting 94 points per game, second in college basketball, and conceding 63.9 per contest, 35th in college basketball) and have a +241 scoring differential.

Arizona ranks second in college basketball at 46.1 rebounds per game. That's 17.7 more than the 28.4 its opponents average.

Arizona makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (23rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from deep.

Arizona has won the turnover battle by two per game, committing 12.6 (243rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

