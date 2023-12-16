Predators vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (17-13) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at home on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 63.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (7-4).
- Nashville is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Predators a 58.3% chance to win.
- Nashville's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 18 times.
Predators vs Capitals Additional Info
|Predators vs Capitals Prediction
|Predators vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Capitals Player Props
Predators vs. Capitals Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|95 (8th)
|Goals
|65 (31st)
|93 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|74 (5th)
|23 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (31st)
|23 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (9th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Nashville hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Predators' goals per game average is one lower than their season-long average.
- The Predators' 95 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Predators have given up 93 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +2.
