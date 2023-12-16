The Nashville Predators (16-13) are home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Washington Capitals (14-8-4, +105 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday starts at 8:00 PM ET from Bridgestone Arena on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Washington has played 11 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 11 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

The Capitals have been listed as the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Nashville is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Washington is 7-9 when it is underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 3-7 4-6-0 6.2 2.80 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.80 2.80 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 4-5-1 6.0 2.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.40 3.00 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.