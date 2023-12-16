Predators vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - December 16
Currently, the Nashville Predators (16-13) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 15th in the league with 89 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Its goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 65 goals this season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Washington concedes 2.8 goals per game (74 total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.
- They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.
Predators vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-130)
|Capitals (+105)
|6
