Notre Dame vs. Georgetown December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) will play the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on The CW.
Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tae Davis: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Roper: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carey Booth: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Georgetown AVG
|Georgetown Rank
|349th
|61.9
|Points Scored
|78.4
|109th
|86th
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|185th
|170th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|36.1
|74th
|239th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.1
|54th
|252nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|9.1
|56th
|301st
|11.1
|Assists
|15.0
|87th
|95th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|13.4
|283rd
