The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Georgetown matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: The CW

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Georgetown Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-5.5) 138.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-5.5) 138.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Fighting Irish have hit the over just twice.

Georgetown has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Hoyas games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Notre Dame is 87th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (173rd).

The Fighting Irish have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.

The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

