The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: The CW

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

In games Notre Dame shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish are the 223rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 125th.

The Fighting Irish put up 7.5 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Hoyas allow (71.7).

Notre Dame has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame posted 73.0 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Fighting Irish played better at home last season, giving up 71.8 points per game, compared to 73.5 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Notre Dame fared better at home last season, sinking 9.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage in road games.

