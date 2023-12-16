How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.
Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: The CW
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- In games Notre Dame shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish are the 223rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 125th.
- The Fighting Irish put up 7.5 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Hoyas allow (71.7).
- Notre Dame has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Notre Dame posted 73.0 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Fighting Irish played better at home last season, giving up 71.8 points per game, compared to 73.5 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Notre Dame fared better at home last season, sinking 9.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Marist
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
