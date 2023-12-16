2024 NCAA Bracketology: Notre Dame March Madness Odds | December 18
What are Notre Dame's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +25000
How Notre Dame ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|164
Notre Dame's best wins
Notre Dame registered its best win of the season on November 22, when it beat the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, who rank No. 265 in the RPI rankings, 75-55. Markus Burton, as the top scorer in the victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore, put up 20 points, while Julian Roper was second on the team with 12.
Next best wins
- 66-64 over Oklahoma State (No. 291/RPI) on November 17
- 86-65 at home over Western Michigan (No. 309/RPI) on December 5
- 70-63 at home over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on November 6
Notre Dame's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Notre Dame has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- Notre Dame faces the 82nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Fighting Irish have 21 games left this season, including none versus teams with worse records, and 19 against teams with records above .500.
- As far as Notre Dame's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Notre Dame's next game
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Citadel Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Favorite: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -8.5
- Total: 127.5 points
