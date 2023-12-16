With the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Kylen Granson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson has put up a 264-yard year thus far (24 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 22 throws out of 38 targets.

Granson, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Titans 3 3 72 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 2 17 0

