Will Jonathan Taylor Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jonathan Taylor did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts have a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Taylor's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Jonathan Taylor and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Taylor has season stats that include 414 rushing yards on 100 carries (4.1 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 16 receptions on 19 targets for 137 yards.
Keep an eye on Taylor's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jonathan Taylor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Colts.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Donald Parham
- Click Here for Gerald Everett
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
- Click Here for Josh Jacobs
- Click Here for Justin Herbert
Colts vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Taylor 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|100
|414
|4
|4.1
|19
|16
|137
|1
Taylor Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Titans
|6
|18
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|8
|19
|0
|5
|46
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|75
|1
|3
|45
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|12
|95
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|18
|47
|0
|5
|22
|1
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|23
|69
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|15
|91
|2
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.