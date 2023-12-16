Jonathan Taylor did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts have a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Taylor's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Taylor has season stats that include 414 rushing yards on 100 carries (4.1 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 16 receptions on 19 targets for 137 yards.

Jonathan Taylor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Colts.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Taylor 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 100 414 4 4.1 19 16 137 1

Taylor Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0 Week 8 Saints 12 95 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Panthers 18 47 0 5 22 1 Week 10 @Patriots 23 69 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 15 91 2 0 0 0

