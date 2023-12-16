The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will be looking to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lindenwood vs. IUPUI matchup in this article.

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends

IUPUI has covered just once in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Lindenwood has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

