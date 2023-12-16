How to Watch IUPUI vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will look to stop a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have allowed to their opponents.
- IUPUI has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 243rd.
- The Jaguars' 65.2 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 72.9 the Lions give up to opponents.
- IUPUI is 1-1 when it scores more than 72.9 points.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).
- In 2022-23, the Jaguars gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (81.9).
- IUPUI sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%).
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 71-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|L 75-58
|Lantz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 101-65
|Williams Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Defiance
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
