The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will look to stop a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have allowed to their opponents.
  • IUPUI has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 243rd.
  • The Jaguars' 65.2 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 72.9 the Lions give up to opponents.
  • IUPUI is 1-1 when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Jaguars gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (81.9).
  • IUPUI sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Northern Kentucky L 71-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/7/2023 @ Eastern Illinois L 75-58 Lantz Arena
12/12/2023 @ Minnesota L 101-65 Williams Arena
12/16/2023 Lindenwood - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/21/2023 Defiance - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/29/2023 Detroit Mercy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.