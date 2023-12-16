Saturday's game between the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) and the IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-70, with Lindenwood taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

IUPUI vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Lindenwood 72, IUPUI 70

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Lindenwood (-2.2)

Lindenwood (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

IUPUI has a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Lindenwood, who is 3-4-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Jaguars' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Lions' games have gone over.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars' -152 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.2 points per game (335th in college basketball) while allowing 79.0 per contest (330th in college basketball).

IUPUI averages 30.3 rebounds per game (353rd in college basketball) while conceding 34.4 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.1 boards per game.

IUPUI connects on 3.5 three-pointers per game (360th in college basketball) while shooting 23.6% from deep (361st in college basketball). It is making 3.7 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game while shooting 38.2%.

The Jaguars rank 335th in college basketball with 84.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 350th in college basketball defensively with 101.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

IUPUI and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Jaguars commit 13.3 per game (286th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (119th in college basketball play).

