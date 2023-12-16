In the Week 15 tilt between the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, will Isaiah McKenzie hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

McKenzie's stat line features 11 receptions for 82 yards. He is averaging 6.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 14 occasions.

McKenzie does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 2 2 23 0 Week 7 Browns 0 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 3 2 12 0 Week 10 @Patriots 4 4 31 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0 0 0

