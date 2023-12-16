The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Indiana vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -6.5 146.5

Hoosiers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 146.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Indiana's games this year have had a 147.4-point total on average, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Indiana has split the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Hoosiers have a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Indiana vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 44.4% 79.9 154.2 65.1 138.2 144.5 Indiana 3 42.9% 74.3 154.2 73.1 138.2 140.8

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

The Hoosiers' 74.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.1 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.

Indiana is 2-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Indiana vs. Kansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-5-0 2-5 4-5-0 Indiana 3-4-0 1-1 4-3-0

Indiana vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Indiana 15-1 Home Record 15-2 7-4 Away Record 5-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

