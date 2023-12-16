Indiana vs. Kansas December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) will play the Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS.
Indiana vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 17.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Kansas Players to Watch
Indiana vs. Kansas Stat Comparison
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Kansas AVG
|Kansas Rank
|213th
|73.6
|Points Scored
|79.8
|90th
|129th
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|61st
|233rd
|31.9
|Rebounds
|35.6
|90th
|306th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|331st
|362nd
|3.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|228th
|76th
|15.4
|Assists
|22.8
|2nd
|192nd
|12
|Turnovers
|12.8
|242nd
