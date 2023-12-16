The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) at 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Sycamores have won eight games in a row.

Indiana State vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores' 52.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (43.6%).
  • This season, Indiana State has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 164th.
  • The Sycamores' 88.5 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 64.9 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.9 points, Indiana State is 9-1.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana State put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than away (77.7) last season.
  • At home, the Sycamores conceded 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana State made fewer 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Bradley W 85-77 Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Northern Illinois W 90-67 NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State - Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

