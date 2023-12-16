How to Watch Indiana State vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) at 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Sycamores have won eight games in a row.
Indiana State vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores' 52.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (43.6%).
- This season, Indiana State has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 164th.
- The Sycamores' 88.5 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 64.9 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.9 points, Indiana State is 9-1.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana State put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than away (77.7) last season.
- At home, the Sycamores conceded 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).
- Beyond the arc, Indiana State made fewer 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 85-77
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|W 90-67
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
