The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (9-1) at 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Sycamores have won eight games in a row.

Indiana State vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores' 52.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (43.6%).

This season, Indiana State has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 164th.

The Sycamores' 88.5 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 64.9 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.9 points, Indiana State is 9-1.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than away (77.7) last season.

At home, the Sycamores conceded 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).

Beyond the arc, Indiana State made fewer 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule