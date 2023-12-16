The Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This matchup is at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Indiana matchup.

Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: CBS

Indiana vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Indiana has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Kansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Jayhawks' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 While our computer ranking puts Indiana 124th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 38th.

The Hoosiers have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Indiana has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

