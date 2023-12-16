How to Watch Indiana vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- Indiana is 7-2 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 329th.
- The Hoosiers score 9.2 more points per game (74.3) than the Jayhawks give up (65.1).
- Indiana is 6-1 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).
- At home, the Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.2.
- Indiana knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Maryland
|W 65-53
|Assembly Hall
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 78-75
|Crisler Center
|12/9/2023
|Auburn
|L 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/19/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Assembly Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.