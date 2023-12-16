The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: CBS
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • Indiana is 7-2 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 329th.
  • The Hoosiers score 9.2 more points per game (74.3) than the Jayhawks give up (65.1).
  • Indiana is 6-1 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).
  • At home, the Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.2.
  • Indiana knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Maryland W 65-53 Assembly Hall
12/5/2023 @ Michigan W 78-75 Crisler Center
12/9/2023 Auburn L 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/16/2023 Kansas - Assembly Hall
12/19/2023 Morehead State - Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 North Alabama - Assembly Hall

