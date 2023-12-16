Saturday's contest between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) and Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) matching up at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 77-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:30 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-7.5)

Kansas (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Indiana is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Kansas' 4-5-0 ATS record. The Hoosiers have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Jayhawks have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +11 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) and give up 73.1 per contest (234th in college basketball).

Indiana is 285th in college basketball at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.7 its opponents average.

Indiana knocks down 3.4 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball), 5.3 fewer than its opponents (8.7).

The Hoosiers' 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 163rd in college basketball, and the 94.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 279th in college basketball.

Indiana has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.0 per game (200th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (278th in college basketball).

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks put up 79.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (55th in college basketball). They have a +148 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 6.7 boards on average. It records 39.0 rebounds per game, 84th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.3.

Kansas connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) at a 38.2% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 29.9% from deep.

Kansas has lost the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.5 (239th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (289th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.