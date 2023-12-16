Saturday's game at Assembly Hall has the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) taking on the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at 12:30 PM ET on December 16. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 win for Kansas.

There is no line set for the game.

Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-7.5)

Kansas (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Indiana's record against the spread so far this season is 3-4-0, while Kansas' is 4-5-0. A total of four out of the Hoosiers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Jayhawks' games have gone over.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (scoring 74.3 points per game to rank 196th in college basketball while giving up 73.1 per contest to rank 234th in college basketball) and have a +11 scoring differential overall.

Indiana is 285th in college basketball at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.7 its opponents average.

Indiana hits 3.4 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball), 5.3 fewer than its opponents (8.7). It is shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc (344th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Hoosiers' 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 163rd in college basketball, and the 94.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 279th in college basketball.

Indiana has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.0 per game (200th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (278th in college basketball).

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) and give up 65.1 per outing (55th in college basketball).

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 6.7 boards on average. It collects 39.0 rebounds per game, 84th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.3.

Kansas connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents.

Kansas has committed 1.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (239th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (289th in college basketball).

