Saturday's game at Assembly Hall has the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) matching up with the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) at 12:30 PM ET on December 16. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 win for Kansas.

The matchup has no set line.

Indiana vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Indiana vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-7.5)

Kansas (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Indiana has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Kansas, who is 4-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hoosiers are 4-3-0 and the Jayhawks are 4-5-0.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers' +11 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 73.1 per contest (234th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 285th in the nation. Its opponents grab 33.7 per contest.

Indiana hits 3.4 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball), 5.3 fewer than its opponents (8.7). It is shooting 27.2% from deep (344th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Hoosiers' 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 163rd in college basketball, and the 94.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 279th in college basketball.

Indiana has committed 12 turnovers per game (200th in college basketball play), 1.1 more than the 10.9 it forces on average (278th in college basketball).

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per outing (55th in college basketball).

The 39 rebounds per game Kansas accumulates rank 84th in the nation, 6.7 more than the 32.3 its opponents grab.

Kansas hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc (40th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 29.9%.

Kansas has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (239th in college basketball), 1.8 more than the 10.7 it forces (289th in college basketball).

