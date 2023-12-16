When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Indiana be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Indiana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Indiana ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 2-0 NR 42 60

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana's best wins

Indiana's signature win of the season came against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to the RPI. Indiana captured the 78-75 road win on December 5. Malik Reneau, in that signature win, dropped a team-leading 15 points with six rebounds and zero assists. Kel'el Ware also played a role with 13 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

89-76 over Harvard (No. 63/RPI) on November 26

89-80 at home over Wright State (No. 182/RPI) on November 16

65-53 at home over Maryland (No. 228/RPI) on December 1

69-63 at home over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on November 7

74-66 over Louisville (No. 338/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams based on the RPI, Indiana is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hoosiers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Hoosiers have five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Indiana gets the 40th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Hoosiers have 21 games left this year, including six against teams with worse records, and 19 against teams with records above .500.

IU has 21 games left this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Morehead State Eagles

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Morehead State Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: Indiana Hoosiers -12.5

Indiana Hoosiers -12.5 Total: 143.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Indiana games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.