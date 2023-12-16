The bookmakers think the Myrtle Beach Bowl between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats will be a relatively tight one, with the Eagles favored by 3.5 points. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Ohio matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Ohio Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-3.5) 48.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-3.5) 48.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 16 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Ohio has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Georgia Southern & Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.