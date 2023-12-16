Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals play at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Looking to wager on Forsberg's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Filip Forsberg vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Forsberg has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 18:59 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 30 games this year, Forsberg has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 21 of 30 games this year, Forsberg has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Forsberg has an assist in 16 of 30 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Forsberg goes over his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 2 35 Points 0 16 Goals 0 19 Assists 0

